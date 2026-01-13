U.S. issues security alert urging Americans to leave Iran amid escalating protests

The U.S. State Department issued a new security alert for U.S. citizens in Iran, urging Americans to leave the country immediately as protests across Iran continue to escalate.

The alert warned of potential violence, arrests, and injuries, alongside increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and ongoing internet outages. Officials said access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks has been restricted.

U.S. citizens were advised to consider departing Iran by land, including routes to Armenia or Türkiye, if it is safe to do so. Airlines have reportedly limited or canceled flights to and from Iran, adding to travel challenges. The alert emphasized that U.S. government assistance inside Iran is extremely limited.