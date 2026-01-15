U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issues security alert amid regional tensions

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert citing ongoing regional tensions, advising U.S. citizens in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to review their travel plans in case of disruptions.

The embassy urged Americans to exercise good personal security and preparedness practices and to make appropriate decisions for themselves and their families. Officials said conditions can change rapidly during periods of heightened tension.

The alert noted that U.S. mission staffing and operations remain unchanged, and that consular services continue as normal at this time.