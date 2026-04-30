U.S. Economy Grew 2% in Early 2026 Despite Iran War Oil Shock

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2% annual rate in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Commerce Department, showing surprising resilience even as the war with Iran triggered a major surge in global energy prices.

Oil prices jumped more than 60% after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Brent crude up to around $120 per barrel. Economists warn that sustained high energy costs could eventually slow growth by reducing consumer purchasing power and dampening spending.

Despite weak consumer confidence and cautious hiring, household spending still rose—especially among higher-income groups—and private investment and government spending remained solid. Personal consumption grew 1.6% in the quarter.

Experts say the current growth could weaken if elevated oil prices persist for months, as energy inflation tends to ripple through the entire economy.

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