U.S. Conducted Airstrikes Against ISIS in Northwest Nigeria, Trump Says

Former President Donald Trump said the United States carried out airstrikes targeting ISIS in northwest Nigeria, describing the operation as a “powerful and deadly strike” ordered by him as commander in chief.

In a statement, Trump said the strikes were aimed at ISIS militants accused of targeting and killing civilians, including Christians, and claimed the operation involved multiple precision strikes conducted by the U.S. military. He said the action followed previous warnings to the group and framed the strikes as part of broader efforts to combat extremist violence.

U.S. defense officials and Nigerian authorities have not yet independently confirmed details of the operation, including targets, casualties, or timing. No official military assessment has been released so far.

The situation remains developing.