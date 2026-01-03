News
U.S. Air Force Flight Tracking Reportedly Disabled
U.S. Air Force flight tracking disabled across a large number of aircraft has been reported after military planes appeared to stop broadcasting standard flight-tracking transponder signals.
There has been no official confirmation explaining the scope or reason for the reported transponder shutdown. Such measures are sometimes used during heightened security, military operations, or training activities.
U.S. defense officials have not issued a public statement, and further details are awaited.