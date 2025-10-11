Police Identify Tylar Jarod Goodloe in Leland Mississippi Shooting

LELAND, Miss. — Police are urgently searching for Tylar Jarod Goodloe in connection with the Tylar Jarod Goodloe Leland Mississippi shooting, a tragic mass shooting that left at least four people dead and twelve others injured during a high school homecoming game Friday night.

Authorities said the gunfire erupted near Leland High School, shocking the close-knit Washington County community. Emergency crews transported multiple victims to local and regional hospitals, with several listed in critical condition.

Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous

Law enforcement officials have identified Tylar Jarod Goodloe as the main suspect in the Leland Mississippi shooting. Police warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous and urge residents to report any sightings immediately by calling 911 or Crime Stoppers.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Leland Police Department in the ongoing manhunt.

Community Reacts to the Tragedy

Mayor John Lee described the Tylar Jarod Goodloe Leland Mississippi shooting as “a devastating blow to our town.”

“We will not rest until justice is served,” Lee said, urging calm and cooperation as the investigation continues.

Several schools in the area have increased security as investigators work to determine what triggered the violence.

Investigation Continues as Police Expand Search

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together the events that led to the Tylar Jarod Goodloe Leland Mississippi shooting. Officers have increased patrols across Washington County and neighboring towns as part of the ongoing search.

Authorities have not yet released a motive but confirmed the suspect fled the scene shortly after the shooting.