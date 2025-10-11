Tylar Jarod Goodloe Named Suspect in Leland Mississippi Shooting

LELAND, Miss. — Police are urgently searching for Tylar Jarod Goodloe, 18, following the Leland Mississippi shooting, a tragic incident that left four dead and 12 injured after a high school homecoming football game late Friday night.

Tylar Jarod Goodloe Wanted After Fatal Leland Mississippi Shooting – VIDEO https://t.co/TZuJ3Sffgm pic.twitter.com/GPLjpqT5nE — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 11, 2025

Mayor John Lee said the shooting occurred around midnight, and four of the injured victims were airlifted to local hospitals, though their conditions remain unknown.

Eyewitnesses described chaos at Leland High School, with crowds fleeing in panic as multiple gunshots rang out. The community has been left in shock after what was supposed to be a celebratory event.

No Suspects in Custody; Investigation Ongoing

Authorities confirmed that no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies, including the Leland Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, are actively reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and immediately report any information regarding Tylar Jarod Goodloe to 911 or Crime Stoppers. Officials warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Community Responds to the Tragedy

Mayor Lee described the shooting as “an unimaginable tragedy” and said local officials are working closely with state authorities to ensure public safety.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this senseless violence,” Lee said.

Schools in the area have implemented enhanced security measures as authorities continue to investigate the events surrounding the deadly shooting.

Ongoing Search for Tylar Jarod Goodloe

Police are focused on locating Tylar Jarod Goodloe and gathering all possible evidence to determine the motive behind the Leland Mississippi shooting. The manhunt remains a top priority for local and state law enforcement.