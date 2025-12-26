Two Police Officers Critically Wounded in North Carolina Shootout Outside Store



Two Mint Hill police officers are fighting for their lives after a shootout erupted Friday morning during a routine call in the Matthews area of North Carolina, authorities said.

Police say officers responded to a child custody exchange at an Edible Arrangements store on Matthews–Mint Hill Road when a man pulled out a gun, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene. Both officers were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The shooting has shaken the local community and prompted an active investigation as authorities work to determine exactly what led to the violence.