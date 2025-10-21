News
Two North Carolina Churches Destroyed in Suspected Arson Fires
Authorities in North Carolina are investigating two church fires as suspected cases of arson after Calvary’s Cross Baptist Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church were set ablaze.
Fire crews responded to the scenes and worked to contain the blazes, which caused significant damage to both buildings. No injuries have been reported.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the fires to contact local authorities at 704-484-4822. The investigation remains ongoing.