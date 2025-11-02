Two Injured in Downtown Indianapolis Shooting Near Meridian Street Early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

The incident occurred in the 200 block of South Meridian Street around 2 a.m., shortly before clocks were set back for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Medics transported the two victims to a nearby hospital. Police said both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and they are currently listed in stable condition.

Additional IMPD units were called to the scene to help with crowd control as officers secured the area and collected evidence.

As of now, police have not released any details about a suspect or a motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously.