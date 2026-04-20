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Two Dead After Shooting Near Park in Winston-Salem, Police Say
A shooting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has left two people dead and several others injured, according to authorities.
The incident occurred near Leinbach Park on Robinhood Road, not at Jefferson Middle School, officials confirmed.
Law enforcement responded quickly and secured the area as emergency crews assisted victims.
Authorities said the nearby school has been cleared and reopened for parents picking up children.
Residents are being urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.