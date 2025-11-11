A Turkish Air Force C-130 crash is under investigation after the military aircraft disappeared from radar while flying over Georgia shortly after departing Ganja, Azerbaijan. Early footage circulating online appears to show the plane crashing near the Rustavi region, southeast of Tbilisi.

Turkish Air Force C-130 disappears from radar, crash reported in Georgia https://t.co/34v1Dffd7Q pic.twitter.com/x0Awefao55 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 11, 2025

Plane Vanished From Radar During Flight Path

According to preliminary reports, the C-130 transport plane lost communication unexpectedly, triggering immediate search operations. Local residents described hearing a loud explosion and seeing smoke rising from a rural area near Rustavi.

Authorities Yet to Confirm Casualties

So far, neither Turkish nor Georgian officials have issued a formal statement on the condition of the crew or the cause of the incident. Emergency response teams were deployed to the suspected crash zone to assess the situation.

Developing Situation With Limited Official Information

Investigators are working to verify the authenticity of online videos and determine the exact crash site. Military aviation watchers note this route is commonly used for regional logistics and training missions.

More updates are expected as authorities confirm details surrounding the Turkish Air Force C-130 crash and any potential casualties.