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Turkey Says F-16 Shot Down Unidentified Drone Over Black Sea
Turkey’s Ministry of Defense said a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down an unidentified drone over the Black Sea after it approached Turkish airspace late tonight.
According to the ministry, the aircraft was intercepted after it was detected nearing Turkish airspace, prompting defensive action. No further details were immediately released regarding the drone’s origin or purpose.
Authorities said the incident is under review and additional information will be shared as it becomes available.