Turkey: 14-Year-Old Opens Fire Outside Wedding Hall in Mersin, Injuring Five

MERSIN, TURKEY — A 14-year-old boy reportedly shot five people during an altercation outside a wedding hall in Mersin on Saturday night. The victims were allegedly involved in an argument with the suspect’s father moments before the shooting occurred.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported the injured individuals to nearby hospitals. Their current conditions have not yet been disclosed.

Police have detained the teenager and are investigating the incident, including how he gained access to the firearm. Authorities have also questioned witnesses to determine the sequence of events that led to the violent confrontation.

Local officials condemned the shooting, calling it a tragic reminder of the dangers of firearm access and escalating disputes.