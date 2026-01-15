News
Trump wants any U.S. strike on Iran to be swift and decisive, officials say
U.S. President Donald Trump has told his national security team that any U.S. military action in Iran should deliver a swift and decisive blow, according to a U.S. official and people familiar with the discussions.
The president reportedly emphasized that he does not want a prolonged conflict that could drag on for weeks or months. Officials said the guidance reflects a desire to achieve clear objectives quickly while avoiding a sustained regional war.
No final decision on military action has been announced, and officials cautioned that discussions remain ongoing amid heightened tensions in the region.