Trump: Two National Guard Members Critically Wounded in Shooting Near White House

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that both National Guard members shot near the White House earlier today are “critically wounded.” The shooting occurred near the Farragut West area, roughly one mile from the White House, prompting a massive law-enforcement response.

According to Trump, the suspect in the attack was also “severely wounded.” Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the suspect is in custody or receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, D.C. Fire and EMS reported transporting three gunshot victims from the scene. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the department is working with local authorities to gather more information.

The investigation remains active, and the area is still heavily secured as officials continue to assess the threat and identify a motive.