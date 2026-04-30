Trump to Sign Executive Order Expanding Retirement Plan Access for Workers

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at expanding access to retirement savings plans for employees whose employers do not currently offer them, according to the White House.

The order is expected to focus on increasing participation in workplace retirement programs, particularly for small businesses and gig or contract workers who often lack employer-sponsored savings options.

Details of the policy have not yet been fully released, but the move is being framed as part of efforts to broaden financial security and retirement preparedness for American workers.

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