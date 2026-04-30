Trump Calls on ABC to Fire Jimmy Kimmel After Controversial Remarks

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly urged the television network ABC to terminate late-night host Jimmy Kimmel following renewed controversy over comments made on his show.

Trump described Kimmel’s remarks as “unacceptable” and said the network should “fire him immediately,” escalating pressure on ABC amid growing political backlash.

The incident has triggered debate in the U.S. over media accountability, satire, and free speech, with supporters of Kimmel defending his comments as comedic in nature while critics argue they crossed a line.

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