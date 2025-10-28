Truck Carrying ‘Hostile’ Monkeys with Herpes and COVID Crashes in Mississippi; Hunt Ongoing

Mississippi – [Date] – A truck transporting monkeys infected with herpes and COVID-19 crashed in Mississippi, leading to a dangerous escape of the animals. Officials have described the monkeys as “hostile” and are urging residents to remain vigilant.

The incident occurred when the truck lost control, resulting in the animals fleeing into nearby areas. Wildlife authorities, law enforcement, and public health officials have launched a coordinated search to recapture the monkeys before they can pose a serious health threat.

Health Concerns

The escaped monkeys are known carriers of herpes B virus and COVID-19, both of which can be transmitted to humans under certain conditions. Officials have warned the public not to approach the animals and to report any sightings immediately.

Ongoing Investigation

The authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and whether any safety protocols were breached during the transportation of the monkeys. A full review of the transportation company’s safety procedures is expected.

Community Alert

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to secure their homes and pets while authorities continue the search. Temporary road closures and safety advisories have been issued to minimize public exposure.

Authorities emphasize that the situation is ongoing and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.