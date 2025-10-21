Tropical Storm Melissa Forms in Central Caribbean, Hurricane Watch Issued for Haiti

Tropical Storm Melissa has formed over the central Caribbean Sea, after developing from the system previously known as Invest 98L. The storm is expected to move very slowly and could stall near the coasts of Jamaica and Haiti over the coming days, increasing the threat of heavy rain and flooding.

As of Tuesday morning, maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph (80 km/h), with gradual strengthening expected. The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for portions of Haiti and a Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica, which could be upgraded to hurricane warnings if the storm intensifies.

Forecasters warn that Melissa could dump 5 to 10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, especially across Hispaniola’s mountainous regions, leading to flash flooding and mudslides. Coastal areas may also experience rough surf and dangerous storm surge conditions.

While the storm currently poses no immediate threat to the U.S. mainland, residents in the Bahamas and southern Florida are advised to monitor updates closely as the system’s path remains uncertain.