Breaking: Torrance School Stabbing Rocks Switzer Learning Center

In a shocking morning incident, a Torrance school stabbing left three staff members wounded at the Switzer Learning Center. The suspect, reportedly a former student, was apprehended on campus after attempting to harm a fourth. Authorities say two victims were rushed to a hospital in critical condition—though later upgraded to non-life threatening—and a third was treated on site by paramedics.

Torrance School Stabbing: Former Student Allegedly Attacks 3 Staff at Switzer Learning Center https://t.co/u3TeMeXr74 pic.twitter.com/U9s89bDr8M — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 13, 2025

Below is a detailed account of what’s known so far, with updates on motive, investigation, and safety measures.

What Happened: Timeline & Immediate Response

The attack occurred early Monday morning around 8:15 a.m. at Switzer Learning Center, a nonpublic school serving students with learning differences.

The suspect allegedly stabbed three staff members and attempted to stab a fourth before fleeing the scene.

Two victims were transported to Harbor General Hospital (initially in critical condition, later stabilized) and the third was treated by Torrance Fire Department paramedics at the scene.

During the arrest, the suspect allegedly declared that he had placed two pipe bombs near the intersection of 208th Street and Amapola Avenue.

No bombs have been found so far, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad was called in to investigate.

The suspect remains in custody. Authorities have not immediately disclosed his identity or motive.

Switzer Learning Center & Context

Switzer Learning Center specializes in education for students with learning differences, including autism and other neurodivergent conditions. The campus employs credentialed special education teachers, therapists, and licensed speech pathologists who work closely with students requiring individualized learning approaches.

Because of its specialized mission, security protocols and staff training are typically robust. However, this incident will likely prompt a renewed examination of campus safety, threat assessment, and mental health support for both current and former students.

Investigation Underway & Safety Measures

Authorities are investigating several aspects of the case:

Whether actual explosive devices were planted or if the bomb threat was a diversion.

The suspect’s motive, mental state, and any prior warning signs.

How the suspect gained access to the campus and whether security procedures were bypassed.

Any potential prior incidents involving the former student or staff.

Meanwhile, Torrance Police are urging the public to avoid the area near 208th Street and Amapola Avenue until the bomb squad clears the location. School officials confirmed that all students are safe and accounted for while authorities continue their investigation on campus.

Community Reaction & Next Steps

Parents, community members, and educators have expressed shock and concern over how such violence could occur in a school dedicated to vulnerable learners. Officials are expected to issue formal statements later today.

Key next steps include:

Updates on the condition of the injured staff Any charges brought against the suspect Results of the bomb squad investigation A review of security measures and prevention protocols

Why This Matters

The Torrance school stabbing underscores the growing concerns about school safety across California. The added element of a bomb threat, whether real or fabricated, highlights the urgent need for comprehensive mental health resources and tighter security at schools.

As the investigation continues, this story will remain a key focus for local authorities, educators, and families across the region.