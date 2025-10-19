Three Wounded in Oklahoma State University Dorm Shooting During Homecoming Weekend

An early morning shooting at an Oklahoma State University dorm left three people wounded during homecoming weekend, officials said.

According to OSU Police, officers responded around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to Carreker East residence hall on the Stillwater campus after reports of gunshot victims.

At least one of the victims is confirmed to be an OSU student. All three are being treated at hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Preliminary reports indicate the shooting followed a large private off-campus party held Saturday night. After the event ended, several attendees returned to the dorm where the shooting occurred.

Police have not released information about a suspect or motive, but officials say there is no ongoing threat to campus safety.

Source: OSU Police Department / AP News