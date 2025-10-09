Three Killed in Houston-Area Shootings Linked to Suspected Gunman Who Died by Suicide

HOUSTON — Three people were killed Wednesday in a series of connected shootings across the Houston area that authorities believe were carried out by the same gunman, who later died by suicide.

Police have not yet identified the shooter or the victims. Investigators said the suspect’s description and vehicle — a silver Ford Escape — link him to all three shootings.

The first shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in Sugar Land, a city southwest of downtown Houston. Officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a white SUV that had veered off the road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Initial reports suggested the shooting was a road rage incident, but investigators later determined the gunman had been in a relationship with the victim, police said.

Roughly 30 minutes later, about six miles away, the suspect allegedly shot and killed a mechanic at an auto shop after an altercation, according to Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson.

As the suspect left the scene, a bystander from a nearby warehouse began recording on a phone. The gunman opened fire, killing the witness, Crowson said.

Responding officers later found the gunman dead inside his SUV from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attacks and the connections among the victims.