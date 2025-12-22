News
Three Inmates Escape DeKalb County Jail, Including Murder Suspect
Three inmates have escaped from the DeKalb County Jail, including one inmate charged with murder, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
Authorities said law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the escapees and have urged the public to remain alert. Details on how the inmates escaped have not yet been released.
Residents are advised not to approach anyone believed to be involved and to report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.
The situation remains developing.