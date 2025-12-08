Thai Burapha Task Force Crosses Into Cambodia, Seizes Pairachan Village — Khaosod

Thailand’s 1st Army Region has crossed into Cambodian territory, according to reporting from Khaosod, marking a major escalation along the border. The Burapha Task Force has reportedly seized Pairachan Village and is now establishing barbed-wire defensive positions around the area.

The situation at the Thai-Cambodian frontier has deteriorated rapidly following earlier morning exchanges of fire and claims of overnight troop movements. Cambodian authorities have not yet released an official response, but local sources indicate heightened military alertness in nearby districts.

This is a developing story.