Terrifying Footage Emerges From Treasure Beach as Hurricane Melissa Makes Landfall in Jamaica

Terrifying footage from Treasure Beach, Jamaica shows the moment Hurricane Melissa makes landfall, unleashing catastrophic winds, violent waves, and torrential rainfall across the coastline.

Local authorities are urging residents to seek shelter immediately as conditions rapidly worsen, with reports of flooding, flying debris, and power outages already emerging.

Hurricane Melissa, now a powerful Category 5 storm, is expected to continue moving across southern Jamaica, posing a severe threat to homes, infrastructure, and coastal communities. Emergency response teams are on high alert as the nation braces for what could become one of the most destructive storms in its recent history. Residents are urged to follow official updates and remain indoors until the storm passes.