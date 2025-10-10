Tennessee plant explosion leaves 19 missing as rescue teams respond near Bucksnort

(Bucksnort, Tennessee) — Emergency crews are searching for 19 people who remain unaccounted for after a powerful explosion tore through an explosives manufacturing facility near Bucksnort, Tennessee, on Thursday.

According to WKRN, the blast occurred earlier today at a commercial explosives plant, triggering a massive fire and sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Local authorities and multiple fire departments rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and locate missing workers.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion. Nearby residents reported hearing a loud boom that shook homes several miles away.

The Hickman County Emergency Management Agency said search and rescue operations are ongoing, and nearby roads have been closed as a safety precaution. Federal and state investigators are expected to assist in determining what led to the blast.

No fatalities have been officially confirmed as of now, but authorities described the situation as “critical.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.