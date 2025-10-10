🔥

Tennessee Explosives Plant Explosion Caught on Video

A Tennessee explosives plant explosion near Bucksnort has left 19 people unaccounted for, authorities confirmed.

The powerful blast rocked the area Thursday morning, shaking homes miles away and sending a towering column of smoke into the sky.

A breaking news video captured the fiery aftermath, showing emergency vehicles surrounding the site as rescue teams search for missing workers.

Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Investigation

The Hickman County Emergency Management Agency said rescue crews are still working to locate the missing. Federal and state investigators, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and ATF, have joined the probe.

Residents described hearing a thunderous boom “like an earthquake.” Roads nearby remain closed as officials assess the damage.

Watch the Breaking News Video

Local media released a Tennessee explosives plant explosion video showing flames and debris moments after the blast.

Tennessee Explosives Plant Explosion: 19 Missing After Massive Blast Near Bucksnort [Video] https://t.co/wFKSLqUUZH pic.twitter.com/RsayKHR6bJ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) October 10, 2025

👉 Watch the full video below for updates from Bucksnort, Tennessee.

Summary

The Tennessee explosives plant explosion has triggered a large-scale rescue operation as 19 workers remain missing. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the blast while urging residents to avoid the area.