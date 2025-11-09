News

Teen Identified in Viral Louvre Mystery Photo Linked to Crown Jewels Heist

Published: 7 minutes ago
Teen Identified in Viral Louvre Mystery Photo Linked to Crown Jewels Heist

The mysterious figure spotted in Louvre Museum security photos during the crown jewels heist has been identified — and he’s not a detective.

He’s 15-year-old Pedro Elias, who says he was stunned to learn that an AP photo of him walking through the Louvre on the same day as the high-profile theft has now racked up millions of views online.

Authorities are still investigating the daring heist, but the teen insists his presence was pure coincidence — and he has nothing to do with the crime.

More details as the investigation continues.

Published: 7 minutes ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى