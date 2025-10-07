News

Teddington School Incident: Police and Ambulances Rush to Scene

Emergency services respond to sudden closure of Teddington School in southwest London; investigation underway.

Published: 2 hours ago
Teddington School incident

A Teddington School incident has caused a sudden closure in southwest London this morning. Numerous police cars and ambulances were seen outside, leaving parents anxious for information.

  • 🚓 Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene.
  • 🏫 The reason for the school closure remains unclear.
  • 👨‍👩‍👧 Parents wait for updates as authorities investigate.
  • 🔍 Local emergency services continue to manage the situation.

Authorities urge residents to stay clear of the area while the investigation continues.

