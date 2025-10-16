Authorities in Tampa, Florida, are investigating a school bus crash that left several people injured on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at the intersection of 43rd Street and Hanna Avenue, when a school bus carrying 29 students collided with an SUV.

According to the Tampa Police Department, two students and both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thankfully, officials report that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to assist students and assess the situation. The remaining students were safely transferred to another bus and taken to school after being evaluated by medical personnel.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution around school zones and bus routes.

The Hillsborough County School District confirmed it is cooperating fully with local law enforcement as the investigation continues.