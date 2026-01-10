Sydney shooting: Man found dead after gunfire in Merrylands, police say

A Sydney shooting in Merrylands has left a man dead after emergency services responded to reports of gunfire in the city’s west early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities said the 44-year-old man was found at a unit block on Newman Street around 6:40 a.m. Despite efforts by police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A crime scene has been established, and the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers, police said.