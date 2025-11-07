News
Suspicious Package at Joint Base Andrews Sickens Multiple People
A suspicious package delivered Thursday to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland caused several people to fall ill and be transported to the hospital, according to officials.
The package reportedly contained an unknown white powder along with political propaganda materials, CNN reports.
Emergency crews and hazmat teams responded immediately and secured the area while the investigation continues.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the substance or the motive behind the delivery.
This is a developing story.