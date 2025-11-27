Suspect in Shooting of 2 National Guard Members Near White House Initially Identified as Afghan National

NBC News reports that the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House has been initially identified as an Afghan national, according to early information from investigators.

Authorities say the incident occurred near a checkpoint area, prompting an immediate security response and increased restrictions around the perimeter. The injured Guard members were transported to a hospital; their conditions have not yet been publicly released.

Officials emphasize that the investigation is ongoing, and details, including the suspect’s background and motive, may change as more verified information becomes available.