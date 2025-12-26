Suspect Dead, Two Mint Hill Officers Critically Injured After Shootout

A suspect is dead and two Mint Hill police officers are in critical condition following a shootout Friday morning in the Matthews area of North Carolina, authorities said.

Police said Mint Hill officers responded to a call involving a child custody exchange at an Edible Arrangements store located at 6832 Matthews–Mint Hill Road. During the encounter, officials said the man pulled out a firearm, leading to a shootout between the suspect and officers.

The suspect was shot and killed at the scene. The two injured officers were transported to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.