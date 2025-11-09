Super Typhoon Uwan PH unleashed strong winds and heavy rain over Virac, Catanduanes early Sunday morning, November 9, 2025, as the system tracked dangerously close to the province. WATCH the moment the storm pounds coastal areas in the video below.

Typhoon Uwan PH batters Virac, Catanduanes with strong winds and heavy rain https://t.co/T8hdI9xNWN pic.twitter.com/hoUtiVw6GR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 9, 2025

Authorities have warned residents of flooding, storm surge, and possible landslides, urging those near coastlines and low-lying zones to evacuate to safer ground. Emergency teams across the Bicol Region remain on heightened alert as the powerful cyclone continues to move through Philippine waters.

🔹 Current Impacts

Gusty winds and reduced visibility in Virac

Rough coastal waves & rapid rainfall accumulation

Power disruptions reported in parts of Catanduanes

The state weather bureau continues to monitor Super Typhoon Uwan PH as it maintains its strength while nearing the eastern seaboard. Additional updates are expected throughout the day as conditions evolve.

This is a developing story.