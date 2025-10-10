Strong Earthquake Strikes Philippine Islands Region, Preliminary Magnitude 7.7

A powerful earthquake has struck the Philippine Islands region, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7, according to GlobalQuake.

The quake occurred late Thursday local time, and authorities are currently assessing potential damage and tsunami risks.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or major destruction, but residents in nearby coastal areas are urged to stay alert for aftershocks and follow guidance from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.