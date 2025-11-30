Stockton Shooting Update: Sheriff Confirms 14 Shot, 4 Dead on Lucile Avenue – Investigation Ongoing

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. Sheriff’s officials report at least 14 people were struck by gunfire, with four confirmed dead. Several victims have been transported to local hospitals, though their conditions remain undisclosed.

Authorities describe the situation as an active investigation, noting early indications suggest the incident may have been targeted. Detectives, under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office, are examining all possibilities to determine what led to this tragedy.

Residents and witnesses are urged to avoid the area and to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately if they have information or video footage that could assist investigators.

Sheriff’s deputies emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be released as more information becomes available.

Community members are urged to stay vigilant and support those affected by this senseless act of violence.