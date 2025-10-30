A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a violent incident in Stanton Heights, Pittsburgh, on Thursday night. Police say emergency responders found the teen with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg shortly after 9 p.m.

Emergency response and we medical status

First responders provided life-saving care at the scene before transporting the teen to a nearby hospital. His condition remains critical as medical teams work to stabilize him.

Police investigating shooting in Stanton Heights

Pittsburgh Police confirmed that detectives are actively collecting evidence and speaking with potential witnesses in the neighborhood. No arrests have yet been announced, and officials have not released details regarding a possible motive.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Community concern following teen shooting

Residents of Stanton Heights expressed concern over rising violence involving young people in Pittsburgh. Local leaders say additional patrols may be deployed in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing situation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available from police and hospital officials.