Deadly Shooting Rocks St. Helena Island Community

A St. Helena Island shooting late Saturday night left four people dead and 20 others injured after gunfire erupted at Willie’s Bar, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls shortly after midnight, finding a chaotic scene with victims inside and outside the establishment. Emergency crews transported the injured to nearby hospitals in Beaufort and Charleston, with several reported in critical condition.

Investigation Underway After Willie’s Bar Shooting

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed an active investigation is underway to determine the cause of the St. Helena Island shooting. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been announced, and officials have not commented on a possible motive. Police urged anyone with information to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Local Residents Stunned by Violence

The quiet coastal town of St. Helena Island, South Carolina, is reeling from the incident. Locals described Willie’s Bar as a popular weekend spot that rarely experiences trouble.

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen here,” one resident told local media. “We’re heartbroken and praying for the victims and their families.”

Authorities Expected to Give Updates Soon

Officials said more information will be released as the investigation continues. Law enforcement has increased patrols in the area to reassure residents and prevent further unrest.