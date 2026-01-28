News
Breaking: 4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Ontario late at night
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Ontario, Canada, around 11 p.m. Eastern Time, according to seismic monitoring agencies.
The quake was felt by residents across parts of the region, with reports of brief shaking. There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage following the tremor.
Officials said earthquakes of this magnitude can be noticeable but are rarely destructive, and authorities continue to monitor for potential aftershocks.