Shots Fired Near Hugine Suites at South Carolina State University

An active investigation is underway following the South Carolina State University shooting on Sunday evening. Authorities confirmed that multiple shots were fired near Hugine Suites, prompting an immediate lockdown of the SCSU campus in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Law enforcement officials are urging students and staff to shelter in place as officers secure the area. People in off-campus housing have also been asked to evacuate or stay clear of the vicinity while the investigation continues.

University Issues Emergency Alert

The South Carolina State University Police Department issued an emergency alert around 8:30 p.m., notifying the community about “shots fired” near the residential complex. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing heavy police presence shortly afterward.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries or suspects at this time. Students and parents are being advised to monitor official SCSU communication channels and avoid spreading unverified information on social media.

Ongoing Investigation and Law Enforcement Response

Multiple agencies, including Orangeburg County law enforcement, are assisting campus police in the investigation. The scene near Hugine Suites remains active, and officers continue to search the area for evidence and potential witnesses.

The SCSU lockdown remains in effect until authorities determine the campus is secure. More updates are expected as the situation develops.