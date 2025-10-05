Police are investigating a South Carolina State University shooting that prompted a full campus lockdown Sunday night in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Shots were reported near Hugine Suites, a student residence area. Officers quickly arrived on scene and urged students to shelter in place.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries or suspects. The SCSU police and local law enforcement are securing the area and asking the public to avoid it until further notice.

University officials said emergency alerts were issued and updates will follow as the investigation continues.