Deadly Shooting Rocks South Carolina Community

A South Carolina mass shooting at Willie’s Bar on St. Helena Island left at least four people dead and 20 others injured, according to local law enforcement officials early Sunday morning. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the quiet coastal community, drawing heavy police presence and emergency response teams overnight.

Gunfire Erupts During Late-Night Gathering

Witnesses say the shooting broke out during a late-night crowd at the popular local bar, where dozens had gathered for a weekend event. Multiple rounds were reportedly fired, prompting chaos as patrons fled for safety. Police have since cordoned off the area as investigators collect shell casings and review nearby surveillance footage.

Investigation Underway into South Carolina Bar Shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that detectives are interviewing witnesses and appealing to the public for any information related to the mass shooting in South Carolina. Authorities have not yet identified a suspect or disclosed a possible motive.

Officials are also working to identify the victims and notify their families. Hospitals across the region, including those in Beaufort and Charleston, have been treating the injured, with several victims reported in critical condition.

Community in Shock After St. Helena Island Tragedy

Residents described the incident as one of the worst acts of violence in recent memory for St. Helena Island. Local leaders called for unity and calm as investigators work to uncover what led to the deadly South Carolina bar shooting.

Law enforcement agencies are expected to hold a press briefing later today to provide updates.