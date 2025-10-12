South Carolina Mass Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, 20 Injured

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. — A night of music and gathering turned into tragedy early Sunday when gunfire broke out at Willie’s Bar and Grill, killing four people and injuring more than 20 others, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirmed that emergency crews responded shortly after midnight to reports of multiple people shot at the busy bar. The victims were transported to area hospitals, with several listed in critical condition.

Investigation Ongoing After Bar Shooting in South Carolina

Officials said detectives are working to determine what sparked the South Carolina mass shooting. No arrests have been announced, and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

Sheriff’s deputies have secured the scene and asked anyone with information to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office tip line.

Community Shocked by St. Helena Island Shooting

The quiet island community woke up to sirens and flashing lights after what residents described as one of the worst shootings in local memory. Police vehicles and crime scene units surrounded Willie’s Bar into the morning hours as investigators processed the site.

Local leaders expressed sorrow for the victims and urged calm, calling for unity in the wake of the South Carolina bar shooting that has rattled the coastal region.

Authorities Expected to Hold Press Briefing

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released later Sunday as the investigation continues.