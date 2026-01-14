Six U.S. military tankers depart Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, reports say

Six U.S. military tanker aircraft have taken off from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with a “conga line” of outbound flights now underway, according to Faytuks.

The activity involves refueling aircraft operated by the U.S. military from one of its largest and most strategic bases in the Middle East. No official explanation has been provided for the movements, and U.S. Central Command has not issued a public statement as of the latest update.

Such flights can be routine but are often closely watched due to the base’s role in regional operations.