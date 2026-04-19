New Details: Shamar Elkins Identified in Shreveport Case That Left 8 Children Dead

Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old from the Cedar Grove area of Shreveport, has been identified in connection with the deadly incident that left eight children dead and two others injured.

Authorities said the suspect was related to some of the victims, though full details about those relationships have not yet been released.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit into Bossier Parish.

Police confirmed the suspect was shot and killed by officers during the confrontation.

Officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

More information is expected as the investigation develops.