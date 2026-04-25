Severe Weather Models Signal Potential for Intense Tornadoes Sunday

Forecast models are indicating a potentially dangerous severe weather setup for Sunday across southern and central Kansas and possibly northern Oklahoma.

Meteorologists highlight a highly volatile environment, with strong instability, elevated storm-relative helicity, and moderate wind shear.

These conditions could support intense tornadoes if storms are able to develop and remain organized.

The overall threat will depend on storm initiation and structure, with discrete storms posing the highest risk.

Forecasters are closely monitoring trends as the situation continues to evolve.