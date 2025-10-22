Serbian Parliament Shooting Sparks Panic in Belgrade

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man opened fire near the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, injuring a 57-year-old passerby in the thigh. The injured man is now in stable condition at a local hospital. Witnesses report that the gunman also set fire to a tent hosting supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić and threw bullets into the flames.

President Vučić Declares Incident a Terrorist Attack

Following the shooting, President Aleksandar Vučić described the act as a terrorist attack, calling for heightened security measures around government buildings. Authorities have launched an investigation into the motive behind the attack.

Eyewitness Accounts and Video Footage

Multiple witnesses captured video of the gunman setting the tent ablaze and firing at random targets, creating chaos near the parliament area. Police responded swiftly, preventing further injuries. The video of the incident is circulating widely on social media.

Authorities Investigate the Motive

While the motive of the 70-year-old assailant remains unclear, police are examining whether the attack was politically motivated. Security experts are reviewing footage to understand how the gunman gained access to the area.

Impact on Belgrade and Public Safety

The Serbian Parliament shooting has raised concerns about public safety in the capital, prompting authorities to tighten security and issue warnings to residents in central Belgrade.

Stay Updated on the Serbian Parliament Shooting

As investigations continue, citizens and tourists are advised to follow official news channels for updates. The shocking incident has sparked debates on gun control and public security in Serbia.