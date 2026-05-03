Search Underway for Missing U.S. Troops During African Lion 2026 in Morocco

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has announced that two American service members have been reported missing while taking part in the multinational military exercise African Lion 2026.

According to the statement, the incident occurred near the Cap Draa Training Area, close to the city of Tan-Tan in southern Morocco.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, involving U.S. and Moroccan forces, as efforts intensify to locate the missing personnel. Authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

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